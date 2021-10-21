Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Insider Ronnie George Sells 19,312 Shares of Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) insider Ronnie George sold 19,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total transaction of £96,560 ($126,156.26).

LON:FAN opened at GBX 498 ($6.51) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 516.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 461.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of £985.67 million and a PE ratio of 47.88. Volution Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 191.50 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 565 ($7.38).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $1.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAN shares. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Volution Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

