NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NBY opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.76.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 104.43% and a negative return on equity of 69.04%. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBY. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 71,492 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the period. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

