LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €785.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given a €785.00 ($923.53) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €734.00 ($863.53) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €713.58 ($839.51).

EPA:MC opened at €656.10 ($771.88) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €645.70 and its 200 day moving average is €645.87. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12 month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

