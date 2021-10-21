Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KHNGY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $78.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

