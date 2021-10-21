Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Raised by Analyst

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Turning Point Brands in a research report issued on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Turning Point Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TPB opened at $46.67 on Tuesday. Turning Point Brands has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $883.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 63.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

