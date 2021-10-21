Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS opened at $315.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.65. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $211.20 and a twelve month high of $340.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $2,230,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.