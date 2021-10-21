Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Issued By SVB Leerink

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alkermes in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Alkermes alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALKS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -77.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 27.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 600.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 5,267.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 71,741 shares in the last quarter.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.