Financial Comparison: Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) vs. Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

35.9% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Carter Bankshares and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $14.63, suggesting a potential downside of 0.85%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Mizuho Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $167.52 million 2.33 -$45.86 million N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.15 $5.47 billion $0.26 10.54

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group 19.10% 4.52% 0.19%

Summary

Carter Bankshares beats Mizuho Financial Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

