Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) vs. BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Head-To-Head Survey

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and Grow Solutions (OTCMKTS:GRSO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and Grow Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment $67.12 million 4.68 -$103.85 million $0.49 8.65 Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grow Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grow Solutions has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and Grow Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment 59.49% 7.70% 4.55% Grow Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and Grow Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Grow Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock Capital Investment presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.24%. Given BlackRock Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BlackRock Capital Investment is more favorable than Grow Solutions.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats Grow Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation. It provides financing in the form of equity, mezzanine and debt investments with an investment size ranging from $10 million to $50 million.

Grow Solutions Company Profile

Grow Solutions Holdings, Inc. engages in the business of growing, processing and dispensing legal cannabis and legal cannabis infused products. The company was founded on May 1, 1981 and is headquartered in Jackson, WY.

