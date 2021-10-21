Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Reduced by Analyst

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

FMC opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 73.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in FMC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in FMC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 28,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in FMC by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

