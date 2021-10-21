Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ecolab in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ECL. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.45.

NYSE ECL opened at $220.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.99. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,144,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 8,040.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,585,000 after acquiring an additional 889,962 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Ecolab by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,196,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,341,000 after acquiring an additional 617,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

