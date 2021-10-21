Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €55.20 ($64.94).

Several research firms have recently commented on SHL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion and a PE ratio of 36.12. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 1-year high of €61.50 ($72.35).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

