Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $106.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Ceridian HCM traded as high as $125.74 and last traded at $125.62, with a volume of 6193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.43.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.87.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after buying an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after buying an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -288.62 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.54.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

