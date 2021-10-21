thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,823,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the September 15th total of 1,461,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,646.0 days.

Shares of TYEKF stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.18. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 34.89%.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

