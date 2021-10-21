Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$14.00. The company traded as high as C$10.29 and last traded at C$10.27, with a volume of 2065711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -100.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.07, a quick ratio of 28.56 and a current ratio of 31.28.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.2788911 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

