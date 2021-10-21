Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $13.41. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Atea Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 67,552 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,288,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -25.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.