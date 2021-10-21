Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.82, but opened at $86.97. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse shares last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 4,979 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average is $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

