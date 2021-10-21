Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$163.64 and last traded at C$158.57, with a volume of 328089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$153.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

CNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$170.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$145.59.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$145.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,765,999,385.83. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock worth $1,078,640,243.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

