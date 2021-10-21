Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of PK opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. Analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.0% in the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,742,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after acquiring an additional 265,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

