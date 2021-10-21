Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Price Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Rite Aid traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 23,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,265,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

