Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Price Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Rite Aid traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 23,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,265,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
