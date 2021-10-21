Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $64.75 and last traded at $64.61, with a volume of 22340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.09.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

