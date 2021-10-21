Privia Health Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PRVA) Lock-Up Period To End on October 26th

Privia Health Group’s (NASDAQ:PRVA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, October 26th. Privia Health Group had issued 19,500,000 shares in its public offering on April 29th. The total size of the offering was $448,500,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. After the expiration of Privia Health Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRVA. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

PRVA opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

