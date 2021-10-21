Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, October 25th (NYSEARCA:RETL)

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL)’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, October 25th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, October 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 25th.

NYSEARCA RETL opened at $204.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.04. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $41.95 and a 52 week high of $303.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.14% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

