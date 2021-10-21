Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $88.72 and last traded at $88.63, with a volume of 5005 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.61.

The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

