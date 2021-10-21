Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in September

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 386,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 524.1 days.

YUEIF opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.

About Yue Yuen Industrial

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

