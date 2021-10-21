Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in September

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 386,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 524.1 days.
YUEIF opened at $2.01 on Thursday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27.
About Yue Yuen Industrial
