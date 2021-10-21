The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Short Interest Down 17.8% in September

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,225,800 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 2,706,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on The Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on The Valens from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on The Valens from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get The Valens alerts:

VLNCF opened at $1.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The Valens has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.31.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.