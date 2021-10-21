Oshkosh (OSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Oshkosh has set its FY 2021 guidance at $6.350-$6.500 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. On average, analysts expect Oshkosh to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $106.07 on Thursday. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.21.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

