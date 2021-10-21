National Bank Financial Begins Coverage on Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$15.75 price target (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.72.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TCN opened at C$17.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$17.60.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.