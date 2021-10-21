Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.71.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

