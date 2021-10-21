Graham Martin Purchases 677,966 Shares of United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG) Stock

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG) insider Graham Martin acquired 677,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £20,338.98 ($26,573.01).

UOG stock opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.87. United Oil & Gas Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.34 ($0.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The company has a market cap of £19.67 million and a PE ratio of 30.50.

About United Oil & Gas

United Oil & Gas Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, other countries in Europe, and Latin America. The company holds interests in the Abu Sennan concession located in the Western Desert region of onshore Egypt; the Podere Gallina license located in the Po Valley region of Italy; and the Walton Morant license located in offshore Jamaica.

