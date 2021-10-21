Graham Martin Purchases 677,966 Shares of United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG) Stock

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG) insider Graham Martin acquired 677,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £20,338.98 ($26,573.01).
UOG stock opened at GBX 3.05 ($0.04) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.87. United Oil & Gas Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 6.34 ($0.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76. The company has a market cap of £19.67 million and a PE ratio of 30.50.
About United Oil & Gas
