Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett Sells 1,100,000 Shares

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total value of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 319 ($4.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. Strix Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 353.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 320.52. The firm has a market cap of £658.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Strix Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on KETL. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Strix Group from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Strix Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Strix Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 350 ($4.57).

Strix Group Company Profile

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

