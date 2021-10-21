Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett Sells 1,100,000 Shares

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total value of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).
Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 319 ($4.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. Strix Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 207.10 ($2.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 353.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 320.52. The firm has a market cap of £658.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Strix Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.68%.
Strix Group Company Profile
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.