Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Insider Bob Cowdell Acquires 5,000 Shares

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) insider Bob Cowdell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £7,650 ($9,994.77).

Shares of RECI opened at GBX 154 ($2.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £353.17 million and a PE ratio of 9.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 648.26. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43.

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.74%.

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.