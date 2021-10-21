JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Workspace Group to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a coverage pending rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 922.50 ($12.05).

LON WKP opened at GBX 856 ($11.18) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 592 ($7.73) and a one year high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 895.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 867.92.

In other news, insider Duncan Owen bought 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, for a total transaction of £50,095.60 ($65,450.22).

About Workspace Group

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

