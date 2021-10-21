Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Decreased by Analyst

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HAL. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.39 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Halliburton by 2.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 297,310 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Halliburton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,161 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,772,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 57,281 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Halliburton by 16,056.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 105,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 104,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

