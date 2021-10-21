Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for NextEra Energy, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

NEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NEE opened at $83.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $164.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

