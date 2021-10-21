LHC Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of LHC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

LHC Group stock opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $133.08 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 568.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.