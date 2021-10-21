Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Lowered to GBX 585 at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 585 ($7.64) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.05).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 624.20 ($8.16) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 745.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 798.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 909 ($11.88).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

