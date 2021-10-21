Cerner’s (CERN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) in a research report report published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.40.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cerner has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

