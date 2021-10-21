VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VICI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

