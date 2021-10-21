IAMGOLD Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IMG has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price target on IAMGOLD in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.45.

IMG opened at C$3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.75 and a 1-year high of C$5.32.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$326.34 million during the quarter.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.