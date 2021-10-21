Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Stepan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.43 million. Stepan had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 15.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

SCL stock opened at $122.69 on Wednesday. Stepan has a twelve month low of $109.08 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.51 and a 200 day moving average of $123.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 2,735.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

