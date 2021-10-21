NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.21. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $146.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.97 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 89,388 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 634,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 116,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,802,000 after buying an additional 104,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.70 million, a P/E ratio of 72.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

