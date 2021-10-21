Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.83

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.83 and traded as high as $26.43. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 10,016 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $416.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 434,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.66% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

