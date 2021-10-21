Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.04 and last traded at $27.97. Approximately 13,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 28,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVOL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,026,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 74.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 30,997 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter.

