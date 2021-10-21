Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 16,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

About Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF)

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

