AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Trading 3.3% Higher

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.20. 210,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

AcuityAds Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACUIF)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

