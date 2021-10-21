Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars, commercial vehicles and automotive parts. It products include trucks, engines, transmission parts, machine tools and materials for casting. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Europe and Other Areas. Mazda Motor Corp. is headquartered in Aki-gun, Japan. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MZDAY traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,223. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Mazda Motor has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

