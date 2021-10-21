GenesisX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $75.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, GenesisX has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $62,468.02 and approximately $75.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Get GenesisX alerts:

GenesisX Profile

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,999,636 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

