DATx Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, DATx has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DATx has a total market cap of $880,244.14 and approximately $275,872.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATx coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00042420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.29 or 0.00195918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00094038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx (DATX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co . DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

