Chronologic (DAY) Hits Market Cap of $187,619.33

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $187,619.33 and approximately $15.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00042345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00195209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00094207 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,400,419 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,539 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

